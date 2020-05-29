TODAY |

Tough words and familiar champ as US national spelling bee goes virtual

Source:  Associated Press

The upstart ex-spellers who launched an online spelling bee to fill the void left by the cancelled Scripps National Spelling Bee had little trouble running an efficient, and sufficiently challenging, competition.

Spellers and organisers of the SpellPundit Online National Spelling Bee participate in semifinals. Source: Associated Press

Replicating the drama of the ESPN-televised national finals wasn't quite as easy.

Last night's winner, Navneeth Murali, was no surprise. The 14-year-old eighth-grader from Edison, New Jersey, came in with the most extensive spelling resume of anyone in the bee.

When the two other remaining spellers misspelled words back to back before his turn, victory in the closest thing to a national spelling bee in this pandemic-disrupted year was his for the taking.

He didn't back down.

Navneeth went through the motions of making sure he understood everything about the winning word, Karoshthi — an ancient, cursive script of Aramaic origin used in India and elsewhere in central Asia — before he started to spell.

He plowed through it quickly and confidently, as he had all night.

“That is correct,” SpellPundit co-founder Shourav Dasari told the assembled spellers over Zoom, “so, yeah, you’re the champion of the SpellPundit Online National Spelling Bee.”

“Thank you,” Navneeth deadpanned.

Then the digital confetti fell — sort of. Shourav, a high school junior just three years removed from his own close call at the National Spelling Bee, shared his computer screen, which briefly flashed a silent, pixelated image of confetti falling.

A few clicks later and he brought the confetti back, this time with fake crowd noise.

The SpellPundit bee concluded on the same night Scripps would have held its grand finale inside a packed convention centre ballroom on the Potomac River outside Washington.

This year's bee was cancelled because the coronavirus pandemic made large gatherings impossible.

Scripps has said it will not extend eligibility or hold an alternate competition for this year's eighth-graders, the best of whom have spent years studying for hours a day to master their craft.

