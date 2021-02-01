Top British comedian heads down under to host TVNZ's new show pitting Aussies against Kiwis

Legendary UK comedian Bill Bailey is coming to New Zealand to host a new comedy show on TVNZ.

British comedian Bill Bailey. Source: Supplied

Patriot Brains will pit Australian and Kiwi comedians against each other in a battle of the wits.

"I am very much looking forward to hosting Patriot Brains, and a chance to referee a spirited international debate between two rival countries, which could end up as a right old ding-dong," Bailey said in a statement today.

"A ding-dong I hope to be thought-provoking, informative and hilarious."

The competitive comedians will be quizzed to find out who knows their country the best, battling across a "multitude of disciplines", TVNZ says.

Bailey will also be in the country touring with his own comedy show, En Route to Normal.