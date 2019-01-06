TODAY |

Tool announce album title, Spotify streaming, as fans' 13 year wait for new material nears end

Alternative band Tool, who have a cult following in New Zealand, have announced the date their back catalogue will appear on streaming giant Spotify as well as the title of their new album.

According to the band's official Instagram account, the album will be called Fear Inoculum and their previous albums will be available on Spotify this Friday, August 2.

It has been a long wait for fans of the band, with Tool's last record 10,000 Days released on April 26, 2006.

Fear Inoculum will be released on August 30.

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 04: (L-R) - Day 3 at Randall's Island on June 4, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Governors Ball)
Tool perform live onstage during the 2017 Governors Ball Music Festival. Source: Getty
