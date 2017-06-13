 

Who took out Beyonce, J.K. Rowling and Taylor Swift for top spot as Forbes' highest paid celeb?

Sean "Diddy" Combs is the top earner on Forbes' list of the 100 highest-paid celebrities.

The man who tops the list dragged in $180m last year alone.
Source: 1 NEWS

The magazine says the US artist formerly known as Puff Daddy brought in NZD$190 million from June 1, 2016, to June 1, 2017.

Forbes says Diddy's Bad Boy Family Reunion Tour, a stake in Ciroc vodka and the $97m sale of one-third of his Sean John clothing line all contributed to his earnings.

Number 2 on the list is Beyonce, with $145m in earnings. Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling brought in $132m. Rapper Drake and Portuguese soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo round out the top five.

Last year's top earner, Taylor Swift, dropped to No. 49. The singer brought in $60m, down from $235m.

