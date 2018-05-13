Toni Street opens up about her battle with illness in Mother's Day Facebook post

TV personality and radio host Toni Street has revealed she's been struggling with illness over the past month.

Toni Street took to Facebook to reveal she has been suffering with jaundice. Source: Facebook

The Hits morning host posted the news on her radio show's Facebook page while wishing everyone a special Mother's Day.

"My Mum has had to live with me for the last month as I've barely been able to leave the house with a liver injury after a severe reaction to an antibiotic.

"Four weeks off air and unlikely to be back this week either. I'm badly jaundiced and terribly nauseous. Mum has had to look after my kids, cook, clean and take me to and from hospital," Street posted.

In some good news, Street says she is now recovering from the illness.