Tom Hanks gives update from Australia quarantine after being diagnosed with coronavirus

Hollywood legend Tom Hanks has posted a photo of himself and wife Rita Wilson wearing peaked caps as they recover from coronavirus in isolation on the Gold Coast.

Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson in self-isolation, Australia. Source: Twitter

The Hollywood actor and his wife Rita Wilson were both diagnosed with Covid-19 yesterday.

Today he took to Twitter to give his fans an update on the situation.

"Hello folks, Rita Wilson and I want to thank everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us. We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we don't spread it to anyone else.

"There are those for whom it could be a very serious illness. We are taking it one-day-at-a-time.

"There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and looking after ourselves and others no?

"Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball. Hanx."

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson believed to have contracted coronavirus outside Australia

The last line was a reference to his 1992 film, A League of Their Own.

The couple are believed to have contracted coronavirus outside Australia, Queensland health authorities have revealed.

Hanks, 63, had arrived in the country from the US last week to shoot director Baz Luhrmann's untitled Elvis Presley biopic when he and his wife, singer and actress Rita Wilson, contracted the illness, he wrote on Instagram yesterday.