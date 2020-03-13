Tom Hanks gives health update, talks Vegemite from coronavirus isolation in Australia

Actor Tom Hanks says he's still suffering from some symptoms of coronavirus as he and his singer wife Rita Wilson continue recovering in Queensland.

Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson in self-isolation, Australia. Source: Twitter

Hanks and Wilson were discharged from a Gold Coast hospital on Tuesday, about a week after being quarantined with the virus.



They are now in self-isolation and appear to be killing time by playing cards, according to a tweet Hanks posted on earlier on Wednesday.



"Hey folks. Good News: One week after testing Positive, in self-isolation, the symptoms are much the same. No fever but the blahs," Hanks posted.



"Folding the laundry and doing the dishes leads to a nap on the couch. Bad news: My wife @ritawilson has won 6 straight hands of Gin Rummy and leads by 201 points."



The tweet was accompanied by a photo of a Corona branded typewriter.



He also referenced his Vegemite spreading skills which were heavily criticised online after he posted a photo of two pieces of toast thickly smothered in the popular spread.



"I travelled here with a typewriter, one I used to love. We are all in this together. Flatten the curve. Hanx.



"But I have learned not to spread my Vegemite so thick."

