TODAY |

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson leave hospital after coronavirus diagnosis

Source:  Bang Showbiz

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have left hospital after testing positive for coronavirus.

Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson in self-isolation, Australia. Source: Twitter

The couple announced five days ago that they were being treated in an Australian hospital after the pair of them contracted the virus, but they are now continuing their isolating from a rental home.

A spokesperson for the couple confirmed they have left the Queensland hospital in which they were being treated and are now quarantining themselves from home.

Tom announced the couple have coronavirus in a post on social media after suffering "body aches, chills and slight fevers".

Tom shared: "Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too.

Source: Getty

"To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive. Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed.

"We Hanks' will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We'll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves! Hanx! (sic)"

A couple of days later, Tom took to social media to revealed he is taking things "one-day-at-a-time" after his coronavirus diagnosis.

Tom Hanks revealed he and his wife, Rita Wilson, contracted coronavirus while in Australia. Source: Instagram / Tom Hanks

The 63-year-old actor wrote: "Hello folks. @ritawilson and I want to thank everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us.

"We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else. There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness. We are taking it one-day-at-a-time.

"There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no? Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball. Hanx (sic)"

Entertainment
Australia
Movies
Coronavirus Pandemic
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Tourist unwilling to self-isolate after arriving in Christchurch set to be deported
2
Three new cases of coronavirus confirmed in New Zealand
3
'Tough times ahead' - Recession due to coronavirus 'now almost certain', Finance Minister says
4
Infant and woman found dead in Auckland didn't die under suspicious circumstances - police
5
'Confused and muddled priorities' - Simon Bridges slams Govt's coronavirus relief package
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE
03:46

Three new cases of coronavirus confirmed in New Zealand
00:21

NBA star reveals anger at teammate suspected of infecting him when coronavirus joke backfired
00:46

Government reveals $12.1 billion coronavirus relief package, Ardern tells Kiwis to 'be strong, be kind, we will be OK'
01:44

'Confused and muddled priorities' - Simon Bridges slams Govt's coronavirus relief package