Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson will donate blood to help find a coronavirus vaccine.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Source: Getty

The Hollywood legends battled coronavirus earlier this month after contracting it in Australia and they are now going to give plasma to try and help fight the global pandemic.

Speaking in an NPR podcast, he said: "A lot of the questions are what do we do now? Is there something we can do? And, in fact, we just found out that we do carry the antibodies. We have not only been approached, we have said, 'Do you want our blood? Can we give plasma?' In fact, we will be giving it now to the places that hope to work on what I would like to call the 'Hank-ccine.'"

Meanwhile, the 63-year-old actor previously revealed Rita struggled with coronavirus more than he did as she had a "much-higher fever" than him as well as other symptoms.

He said: "Rita went through a tougher time than I did. She had a much-higher fever and she had some other symptoms. She lost her sense of taste and smell.

"She got absolutely no joy from food for a better part of three weeks. She was so nauseous, she had to crawl on the floor from the bed to the facilities. It lasted a while."

Tom Hanks revealed he and his wife, Rita Wilson, contracted coronavirus while in Australia. Source: Instagram / Tom Hanks

And the Forrest Gump star admits having the virus was "the weirdest thing".

He added: Whoever it was, doctor, nurse, would come into our air pressurised room, our isolation rooms. She said, 'How are you feeling?' and I said, 'I just had the weirdest thing'.

"I just tried to do basic stretches and exercises on the floor and I couldn't even get halfway through. And she looked at me through her glasses like she was talking to the dumbest human being. And she said, 'You have Covid-19.'"