Tom Cruise turns heads with surprise Wimbledon appearance

The Centre Court crowd enjoyed a bit of royal and Hollywood glitz during the women’s final at Wimbledon.

Tom Cruise sits alongside actress Hayley Atwell at the women's singles final at Wimbledon. Source: Associated Press

Actor Tom Cruise caused a slight commotion during one changeover when he stood up to acknowledge applause from the crowd and allowed at least one young fan to take a selfie with him.

Prince William and his wife Kate were given an ovation when they took their seats before the match. Although when Kate later made her way onto the court alongside the Duke of Kent for the trophy presentation, stopping to talk to each of the ball kids along the way, one man yelled: ”Hurry up, Kate!”

Ash Barty beat Karolina Pliskova in three sets to win her first Wimbledon title.