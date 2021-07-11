TODAY |

Tom Cruise turns heads with surprise Wimbledon appearance

Source:  Associated Press

The Centre Court crowd enjoyed a bit of royal and Hollywood glitz during the women’s final at Wimbledon.

Tom Cruise sits alongside actress Hayley Atwell at the women's singles final at Wimbledon. Source: Associated Press

Actor Tom Cruise caused a slight commotion during one changeover when he stood up to acknowledge applause from the crowd and allowed at least one young fan to take a selfie with him.

Prince William and his wife Kate were given an ovation when they took their seats before the match. Although when Kate later made her way onto the court alongside the Duke of Kent for the trophy presentation, stopping to talk to each of the ball kids along the way, one man yelled: ”Hurry up, Kate!”

Ash Barty beat Karolina Pliskova in three sets to win her first Wimbledon title.

While they were waiting for the trophy presentation, one man in the crowd drew a laugh by yelling ”Sweet Karolina!” — a reference to the song “Sweet Caroline” that has been played after England’s wins at the European Championship.

Entertainment
UK and Europe
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Kiwis stranded overseas take aim at Govt's MIQ booking system
2
Prince Harry and Meghan awarded for only having two children
3
'Dad will always be the best' – Lomu brothers choose tennis over rugby
4
Fiji scrap special 'vaccinate' jerseys hours from kickoff against All Blacks
5
Newborn mauled to death by family dog in NSW
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE

Kim K granted restraining order after fan sends her the morning-after pill

Drake rents out entire Dodger Stadium in LA for date with girlfriend

UK police officer admits killing Sarah Everard after she was abducted walking home

Joe Exotic's ex Dillon Passage reveals new relationship