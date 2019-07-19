TODAY |

Tom Cruise makes surprise flyby at Comic-Con to debut Top Gun: Maverick trailer

Associated Press
Tom Cruise made an unexpected flyby at San Diego Comic-Con to debut the first trailer for Top Gun: Maverick.

The audience in the 8000 seat room went wild for Cruise this morning.

He closed out what had been billed only as a panel for Terminator: Dark Fate.

Cruise says all the flying in the trailer is real and the movie is a love letter to aviation. They worked with the Navy for the film, which is currently in production.

Top Gun: Maverick is expected to hit theaters next June. Val Kilmer, Jon Hamm and Miles Teller co-star.

Cruise said Comic-Con was the perfect place to premiere the trailer. He shot the original some 34 years ago in San Diego.

