 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Entertainment


'Today we #witness history' – Twitter celebrates Katy Perry's milestone of reaching 100 million followers

share

Source:

Bang Showbiz

Katy Perry has become the first Twitter user to reach 100 million followers.

To celebrate the singer’s milestone, Twitter created a video of some of her greatest tweets over the years.
Source: Twitter

The Chained To The Rhythm hitmaker has reached the milestone amount of fans on the social media site, followed by Justin Bieber, who has 96.7 million followers whilst Barack Obama (90.8 million), Taylor Swift (85.1 million) and Rihanna (74.1 million) placed third, fourth and fifth respectively.

To celebrate Katy's achievement, Twitter posted a video on their own official account of some of Katy's greatest tweets over the years.

They captioned it: "Today, we #WITNESS history. Congratulations @katyperry, the first to reach 100 million followers! #LoveKaty (sic)"

Meanwhile, Katy, who joined Twitter in February 2009, thinks she is so popular on Twitter because she writes her own tweets.

She said: "I would say 90 per cent of my Tweets, I've just made them up and you can tell because many of them are misspelled and full of typos.

"But the other five per cent is work related or it's just to keep people in the know about where I'm playing or if I'm doing a show and I always get really confused."

However, Katy does like to step away from her phone and just unwind without social media from time time.

Asked if she replies to her fans on Twitter, she added: "Sometimes I do, I kind of do a lot more of it when I'm in the zone mode. Right now I'm in a relaxed, chilled vacationing zone, I've got my spanx on and I'm just taking a little break ...

"I think I have to find that balance between tweeting too much and plus I have so many followers that nobody really wants me to fill up their timeline."

Related

Internet

North America

Music

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:10
1
Dashcam footage shows the moment the top of the truck hits the overpass, sending dust and debris flying.

'He's not going to clear that' - incredible footage of truck smashing into freeway overpass in Australia

2
Police are still working to understand the cause of last night’s fatal collision in Te Kowhai.

Two people dead in crash at Dairy Flat in Auckland

00:20
3
McLeod will link up with the All Blacks at the end of the 2017 Rugby Championship.

All Blacks name Highlanders assistant coach Scott McLeod as new defence coach

00:30
4
Wales' Cory Allen will be feeling the effects of this tackle from Halaifonua for a while.

Watch: Chehoo! Welsh player laid flat by huge hit from Tongan fullback David Halaifonua

00:50
5
The superstar second-five hadn't played a Test since the 2015 World Cup final before taking on Samoa last night.

'You find yourself missing those moments' – beaming SBW stoked to make All Blacks comeback

00:33
Five members of his family haven't been heard from since the fire at Grenfell Tower.

'You only get one set of parents' – grieving brother, son seeks answers on missing family following London fire tragedy

Five members of his family haven't been heard from since the fire at Grenfell Tower.

02:26
Tongans on a special seasonal work scheme allegedly plied underage girls with drugs and alcohol before sex.

Tonga's Prime Minister apologises to Bill English following revelations seasonal workers exchanged alcohol and drugs for sex with teens

1 NEWS revealed the behaviour last night.


Opinion: Actions of Tonga's Prime Minister have been 'disgraceful and hypocritical' and it's time for him to step down with grace

Barbara Dreaver says Akilisi Pohiva once had the courage of a lion.


04:21
NZ has rated poorly when it comes to youth suicide according to a recent report by UNIFEC.

Government needs to 'prioritise children' to bring down youth suicide rate

NZ has rated poorly when it comes to youth suicide according to a recent report by UNICEF.

00:30
The two sides performed their haka last night in Rotorua as they prepare for their matches against the Lions and England on Saturday night.

Video: Room shakes as passionate Maori All Blacks and Black Ferns face off in thunderous haka challenge in Rotorua

The respect and mana shown is something to behold.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ