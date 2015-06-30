Tina Turner claims Buddhism “saved” her life.

Tina Turner. Source: Bang Showbiz

The 81-year-old singer – who has spoken about the domestic violence she suffered at the hands of her late ex-husband Ike Turner – is thankful she was introduced to the religion when she was going through particularly hard times.

She said: “Buddhism saved my life. In the midst of my most difficult times, including domestic violence, I started chanting and learning about Buddhist principles.

“Who knows if it was predestined, but I can say for sure that chanting came to me at exactly the right time.”

The ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It’ hitmaker knows it would have been easy to look for a “quick fix” such as drugs or alcohol, instead of using her faith to get through her difficulties.

Speaking to The Times magazine, she said: “When I was going through some of my hardest times, perhaps it would have felt easier to give in to quick fixes, like smoking, alcohol, or drugs.

“Instead I chose to look inward, to tap the wellspring of my greater self. My dear friend David Bowie, who had a lifelong interest in Buddhism, used to call me a phoenix, the mythical bird who rises from the ashes.”

And Tina believes life doesn’t have to be dictated by the “big problems” people encounter.

She said: “If there’s one lesson my life serves to teach, it’s that encountering big problems doesn’t have to dictate your future.

“It’s what we make of adversity, how we use it to shape ourselves, that determines our success and happiness.

“I believe we all have the potential to overcome problems – and I don’t mean just survive our problems, but thrive because of them.”

When thinks were particularly bad with Ike, the ‘Goldeneye’ hitmaker thought her only way out would be to die.

She admitted: “Living with Ike was a challenging series of ordeals. I suffered years of domestic violence, both emotional and physical.

“At one point I thought death was my only chance at escape.