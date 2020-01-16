TODAY |

TikTok reinstates Lizzo's videos after body-shaming accusations

Source:  Bang Showbiz

Lizzo's swimsuit video has been reinstated on TikTok after she accused the video platform of taking it down because of her body type.

Lizzo at Auckland's Piha Beach. Source: Instagram

The Good as Hell hitmaker was left furious after her content kept disappearing and blasted the firm for allowing other users to post in their beachwear.

In a video on the app, she said: "TikTok keeps taking down my videos with me in my bathing suits.

"But allows other videos with girls in bathing suits.

"I wonder why TikTok ...we need to talk."

However, a spokesperson for TikTok has said they "soon" resolved the situation after getting in touch with Lizzo's team.

They told Yahoo Lifestyle: "I just want to express how amazing Lizzo is as a creator, as an artist and as a trendsetter.

"And our community loves her, so immediately, as soon as we saw it might be an issue, looked into it. 

"And our team is in touch with her team, so when she's like 'TikTok let's talk,' our team talks."

The 31-year-old singer regularly posts to TikTok and Instagram to promote body positivity. 

The Juice hitmaker recently slammed the hypocrisy of body-shaming men.

Lizzo took aim at male body-shamers, saying that men don't face the same level of scrutiny as their female counterparts.

She said: "What does that tell you about the oppressor? What does that tell you about men? Get it together, we don't talk about your d**k sizes, do we?"

The singer-and-flautist feels that historically, strong women have always been marginalised by society.

She said: "I don't think I'm any different than any of the other great women who've come before me that had to literally be politicised just to be sexual ... you know what I mean? Just to exist."

The Hustlers star insisted she truly appreciates the efforts and sacrifices of other women who have allowed her to speak her mind.

She said: "Things that were beautiful on them were called flaws, and they persisted against that, fought against that, and now I'm able to do what I do because of those great women."

