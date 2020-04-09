Tiger King star Joe Exotic launching own range of cannabis products

Joe Exotic is launching his own cannabis line.

Joe Exotic Source: Netflix

The Tiger King star’s attorney Brad Small explained that Joe came up with the idea last year and a deal has now been sealed for him to team up with Tango Hotel Charlie Group, LLC and Cannaxxs LTD to launch Joe Exotic Cannabis.

Joe – who is currently serving a 22-year prison service for plotting to kill rival Carole Baskin – is reportedly directly involved in the business through calls and emails with his attorney.

Small told TMZ that the products include CBD edibles and will be sold in California, Colorado and Oklahoma. Joe is looking to help people who need cannabis to ease their pain for various ailments.

Small explained that the line would launch in the coming weeks, with a share of Joe’s profits going towards care for captive tigers.

Last month, Joe revealed that he was suffering from prostate cancer that was ravaging his body.

The 58-year-old former zookeeper said: "John Phillips [Joe's lawyer] has received my medical records from FMC Fort Worth and my PSA count came back very high for prostate cancer.

"The prison has approved testing to verify what stage it is in. My body is tired, I have lost a tremendous amount of weight, the mouth sores are out of control, I throw up more than I eat.”

Joe - real name Joseph Schreibvogel - also urged President Joe Biden and other US politicians to allow him to be released from prison with a presidential pardon.