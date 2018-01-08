Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri takes out Best Drama Motion Picture at Golden Globes

The fierce revenge tale Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri has won the Golden Globe Award for best film drama.

Frances McDormand stars as a raging mother seeking answers for her daughter's murder. Directed by Martin McDonagh, the film has garnered widespread praise for McDormand's fierce performance.

The film won the honour moments after McDormand won the Globe award for best actress in a film drama. Sam Rockwell also won the Globe award for best supporting actor.

Rockwell won for his role as a small town cop with anger issues in the revenge tale starring fellow-Globes nominee Frances McDormand. He thanked McDormand and Three Billboards director Martin McDonagh, who he thanked for giving him such beautiful words to say.

Rockwell called McDormand a "force of nature" who made him a better actor.