Thousands of Danish heavy metal fans perform haka for Kiwi band Alien Weaponry

Thousands of heavy metal fans have performed a haka alongside Kiwi band Alien Weaponry at a music festival in Denmark.

An estimated 6000 people took part in the haka at Copenhell at the end of the group's performance.

The Te Reo Māori heavy metal band usually start their performances with the tradition and were joined on stage by Kane Harnett-Mutu.

For the last 20 years, Mr Harnett-Mutu has been teaching the haka in Copenhagen, Stuff reports.  

The communications chief for Copenhell, Morten Skovgaard, requested Mr Harnett Mutu teach the audience how to respond to the group's haka and the band was blown away.

The band members are Lewis de Jong on guitar/vocals, Henry de Jong on drums and Ethan Trembath on bass. They formed in 2010.

They are currently on their world tour and have been to the US, Germany, Scotland, England and France.

An estimated 6000 people took part in the haka at the festival in Copenhagen. Source: Breakfast
