'Those guests looked like hostages' - New Year's Eve countdown on Aussie TV show 'better than Mariah Carey'

People who were invited to take part in an Australian TV channel's New Year's Eve countdown after winning a competition have been described as looking more like hostages.

The group took the stage on Channel Eleven's music programme The Loop as midnight neared.

Just one ingredient was missing - a modicum of enthusiasm from them.

The crowd looked like they didn't want to be there as presenter Scott "Scotty" Tweedie and co-host Olivia Phyland counted down from 10, missing a couple of numbers for good measure, news.com.au noted.

The visitors let off a few party poppers and shuffled offstage, one girl throwing the empty plastic at the presenters.

"Ripper! Fantastic," said Scotty.

Katie Preston perhaps described the event more accurately on The Loop's Facebook page.

"Those guests looked like hostages," she wrote.