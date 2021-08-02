Thomasin McKenzie talks about new Kiwi film exploring 'heavy subject matters'

A new Kiwi film is exploring "heavy subject matters" which are significant to New Zealand, actress Thomasin McKenzie says.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The film, The Justice of Bunny King, which has just hit cinemas, follows the story of mum-of-two Bunny King who has a sketchy past, but fundamentally is a decent human being just desperate to get her babies back from foster care.

Issues of housing and child abuse are among the heavy topics explored in the film.

New Zealand actress McKenzie, who plays Tonyah, this morning told Breakfast she got the script in 2018 and was excited to work alongside the female-led crew.

She also said her connection to producer Emma Slade, who produced her parents film The Changover, encouraged her to get on board with this project.

"It's just such a strong female team which is still quite rare, it's still quite rare to be completely surrounded by females on set so I really wanted to be a part of supporting that," the 21-year-old explained.

Thomasin McKenzie as Tonyah in The Justice of Bunny King. Source: 1 NEWS

But she also felt a connection to the story itself.

"It touches on the housing crisis in New Zealand, on child abuse. It's got really heavy subject matters but there's such levity to it at the same time," McKenzie said.

"Essie Davis, who played the lead Bunny, she brought such life, a joy for life and a passion and desire.

"She does everything in the name of love and that relationship between Bunny and my character Tonyah was so strong, they were really there for each other and I really loved reading that and I really wanted to be a part of creating or bringing that to life."

McKenzie, who is back in New Zealand now after recently celebrating her 21st birthday in managed isolation, said it would just be a holiday at home, though, to catch up with friends and family.