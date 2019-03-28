'Third one in the oven' - Lorde hints at new album

Kiwi pop star Lorde has hinted at a third album in a rare Instagram post.

The Grammy award winner took to Instagram yesterday to mark the second anniversary of the release of her hit album Melodrama.

"Want to say thankyou for how you took that record and made it your own," she wrote.

Lorde posted a message hinting at a third album to Instagram on Sunday. Source: Instagram / Lorde

The singer hasn't released any new music since Melodrama in 2017.

"Feels like I've grown a lot since then... third one in the oven."

In April, the singer performed at a charity concert in Hagley Park for the victims of the March 15 Christchurch terrorist attack.