Third man arrested in connection with Mac Miller's death

Associated Press
A third man has been arrested and charged with drug offences in connection with the overdose death of rapper Mac Miller.

Court documents show Steven Walter is suspected of selling counterfeit oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl that Miller possessed before he died of an accidental overdose last year of cocaine, alcohol and the powerful opioid.

Walter is accused of being the source of the pills that another man, Cameron Pettit, sold to Miller.

A man arrested in Lake Havasu City, Arizona, this week is accused of serving as Walter's "runner," who delivered the pills to Pettit.

Walter, who is on supervised release in a 2005 drug case, remains in custody.

A phone message left with his lawyer wasn't immediately returned.

Walter's arrest was first reported today by celebrity website TMZ.

Rapper Mac Miller performs on his Space Migration Tour at Festival Pier in Philadelphia. Source: Associated Press
