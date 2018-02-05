 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Entertainment


Third Celine Dion concert announced to cope with demand for tickets

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A third Celine Dion show has been announced with promoters saying there is "staggering" demand for tickets to see the songstress.

The biggest selling female musical act in history will be visiting NZ for the first time in two decades. We sent Anika Moa along to talk about life and music with her.
Source: Seven Sharp

The show will be Celine's first here for more than two decades, and Frontier Touring said in a release today that a third date has been added to her tour here - Tuesday 14 August at Spark Arena.

Celine was quoted as say she is looking forward to being back in New Zealand.

"It's been more than 20 years....way too long! But doing three shows in Auckland, we're definitely going to make up for all that lost time! I just can't wait!"

The Australia and New Zealand legs of her tour originally had five dates, but those have now been doubled to ten due to demand.

Tickets go on sale for the third show on Thursday, March 22 at noon.

Related

Music

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:25
1
The centre crossed over for the milestone moment in the 38-18 win over France.

Crotty, Sam Whitelock missing from first All Blacks camp of 2018

00:32
2
Liz Ellis has spoken out over the treatment of David Warner's wife Candice in South Africa.

'It is disgraceful, it is upsetting' – Aussie netball icon slams 'sexist' SBW masks

01:07
3
1 NEWS' Helen Castles says high winds and rain are expected later today.

Flights cancelled as Cyclone Hola approaches, 117km/h wind gust recorded as worst predicted to miss Auckland

4
Joe Edmonds

Mongrel Mob gangsters deported from Western Australia as state fights back against their efforts to gain a foothold there

5

MP spending released: The highest and lowest spenders

01:07
1 NEWS' Helen Castles says high winds and rain are expected later today.

Flights cancelled as Cyclone Hola approaches, 117km/h wind gust recorded as worst predicted to miss Auckland

Air NZ has cancelled a pair of flights into Auckland from Kerikeri and Whangarei.

04:49
1 NEWS reporter Katie Bradford said a handful of older National ex-Ministers may resign soon, following their cabinet demotion.

National's old-guard MPs 'thinking about futures' following caucus reshuffle snub

1 NEWS reporter Katie Bradford said a handful of older National ex-Ministers may resign soon.

South African fans making Sonny Bill Williams masks

Opinion: Warner v de Kock spat exposes Australian sledging hypocrisy... again

For years, the Australian cricketers have been happy to dish out abuse, but can't handle it coming back.

00:23
The storm has been downgraded from a category four to category two since it ripped a path of destruction through Vanuatu last week.

'A pretty unsettled start to the week' - North Island prepares for Cyclone Hola barrage to hit around midday

Heavy rain and strong wind warnings are in place for Northland, Coromandel, Bay of Plenty and Gisborne.

02:16
A new study suggests there's a simple way to remedy the poor statistics on Far North kids' teeth.

Northland children have the most rotten teeth in the country

A new study suggests there's a simple way to remedy the poor statistics on Far North kids' teeth.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 