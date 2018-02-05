Third Celine Dion concert announced to cope with demand for tickets

A third Celine Dion show has been announced with promoters saying there is "staggering" demand for tickets to see the songstress.

The show will be Celine's first here for more than two decades, and Frontier Touring said in a release today that a third date has been added to her tour here - Tuesday 14 August at Spark Arena.

Celine was quoted as say she is looking forward to being back in New Zealand.

"It's been more than 20 years....way too long! But doing three shows in Auckland, we're definitely going to make up for all that lost time! I just can't wait!"

The Australia and New Zealand legs of her tour originally had five dates, but those have now been doubled to ten due to demand.