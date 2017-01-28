'They lost his passport!' – Sol3Mio forced to cancel Hawaii show after error by Canadian posties

Popular Kiwi singing trio Sol3Mio has been forced to postpone a show in Hawaii after one of their members had his passport lost in Canada.

Moses Mackay and Pene Pati made the announcement this afternoon on their Facebook page from a hotel room in Hawaii, explaining that Amitai Pati was still in Vancouver and unable to travel.

"We are down one singer, Amitai is stranded in Vancouver because of visa issues," Pene said.

"His visa was approved, but they've lost his passport, so he can not travel at all, not to America or Hawaii or even New Zealand. He's literally stranded."

They said with heavy hearts they would have to call off tomorrow's show, as it wasn't fair to their fans or themselves to perform with just two members.