'There's no banging' - Bachelorette laughs off Laura Daniel's questions during season 1 preview

The Bachelorette premieres on TVNZ 2 tonight and Seven Sharp's correspondent Laura Daniel got to take three of the hopeful hunks on a date - as a preview of sorts.

The comedian also didn't hold back in an interview with The Bachelorette herself, Lesina Nakhid-Schuster. Particularly when it come to asking questions about the men.

"Which ones do you bang in the fantasy suites?" Daniel asked.

"I can't say, but there's no banging" laughed Lesina.

During the interview Laura named the 32-year-old 'New Zealand's second hottest doctor'.

She was a close second behind Shortland St's Chris Warner.

"He can take that," said Lesina, who is a doctor. Not that

"When you were getting hot and heavy with the guys were you tempted to check for lumps?"

"No," Lesina laughed.

Suprisngly, when Laura asked if she could take a few of the men on a date Lesina said yes.

Laura's date may have been a tad different than the dates with Lesina. but it still had the all-important shirtless component.