 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Entertainment


'There is NO TRUTH to the rumour' - JK Rowling shuts down whispers of a Harry Potter movie trilogy

share

Source:

Bang Showbiz

Author JK Rowling has ruled out a Harry Potter and the Cursed Child movie trilogy.

Although it was recently speculated that the author was planning to turn her London stage show - which is set 19 years after the events of the final 'Harry Potter' film - into a movie franchise, she took to Twitter to insist it will not happen.

Tweeting tday, she wrote: "I know a lot of people are looking for reasons to be cheerful today, but there is NO TRUTH to the rumour about a #CursedChild movie trilogy (sic)."

JK Rowling.

Source: Bang Showbiz

However, theme park journalist and historian Jim Hill, who first revealed speculation about the trilogy, insisted that he has sources at Warner Bros, who are considering the movies.

In a series of tweets, he wrote: "I have great respect for J.K. Rowling. So I'm not going to dispute what she posted earlier today. But my source on his story is on the Warner Bros. side of the fence. And (though I'm not looking to stir up a hornet's nest here) WB doesn't always keep JK in the loop when it comes to things that it's thinking of doing with the Harry Potter franchise."

"Case in point: The "Fantastic Beast" films. Lionel Wigram (i.e., the producer of the first four Harry Potter movies who then went on to executive produce the final four) was the guy who originally came up with the idea of building a movie around Newt Scamander back in 2011 after "Deathly Hallows - Part II" was released. Warner Bros then pitched this idea to Rowling, who then went off and wrote the "Fantastic Beasts" screenplay.

"If you don't believe me, you can actually read about this in the official making-of book, "Inside the Magic: The Making of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them." Again, I don't mean to dispute what Jo posted (I've been a fan of the Potter books and films for almost 2 decades now). But there are two sides to this story.

"And given what my source here has told me in the past (EX: "Project Strongarm," how Kuka arm technology was going to be used to power the Forbidden Journey" ride), I'm very confident that what he told me about a "Cursed Child" film trilogy being talked about at Warners as something that will go into production after the five-part "Fantastic Beasts" film series wraps as being true (sic)."

Related

UK and Europe

Movies

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:21
1
In true modern day fashion, social media is already awash with memes mocking the uncomfortable moment.

Internet squirms over Michelle Obama and Melania Trump's awkward gift exchange


2

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

00:30
3
Mehedi Hasan Miraz left the ball thinking it was sailing wide only to watch it fly past his frozen body and send the bails flying.

Play abandoned as Black Caps battle through on day two

4
Police fire pepper spray on protesters during a demonstration after the inauguration of President Donald Trump, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

US Presidential inauguration: Climate change and LGBT rights pages of White House website removed

5
Police seeking Devonte Mihinui.

Teenagers wanted over multiple aggravated robberies


Police fire pepper spray on protesters during a demonstration after the inauguration of President Donald Trump, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

US Presidential inauguration: Climate change and LGBT rights pages of White House website removed

See 1 NEWS' coverage of President Trump's inauguration here.

00:20
One person is dead and scores are injured after a man erratically drove along the Bourke Street Mall.

'It was carnage' - Kiwi in Melbourne describes terrifying moment car mowed down crowd in CBD

Olivia Bell was shopping close to Bourke Street Mall this afternoon when she heard screaming and saw people running.


00:23
It's January but already Mt Ruapehu has been coated in 'about 10cm of snow" overnight.

Watch: January snow! Umm isn't it supposed to be summer Mr Weatherman? Mt Ruapehu hit by bizarre snow storm

It's the height of summer but you wouldn't know it looking at some of New Zealand's snow-coated peaks this week.

00:40
Wainuiomata mum of four, Sarah Mataiti, says while their Maori emersion state school tries to keep costs low, it all adds up.

Mum-of-four says state school costs add up no matter how hard you try

New research released today shows the cost of state schooling has risen by 15 per cent from 2007.

00:22
Trump, who will officially be the president tomorrow, looked relaxed as he walked off the plane in the US capital.

Rebecca Wright in Washington DC: The city has come alive

Everyone I have spoken to is hoping that the president-elect succeeds.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ