'There is NO TRUTH to the rumour' - JK Rowling shuts down whispers of a Harry Potter movie trilogy

Author JK Rowling has ruled out a Harry Potter and the Cursed Child movie trilogy.

Although it was recently speculated that the author was planning to turn her London stage show - which is set 19 years after the events of the final 'Harry Potter' film - into a movie franchise, she took to Twitter to insist it will not happen.

Tweeting tday, she wrote: "I know a lot of people are looking for reasons to be cheerful today, but there is NO TRUTH to the rumour about a #CursedChild movie trilogy (sic)."

JK Rowling. Source: Bang Showbiz

However, theme park journalist and historian Jim Hill, who first revealed speculation about the trilogy, insisted that he has sources at Warner Bros, who are considering the movies.

In a series of tweets, he wrote: "I have great respect for J.K. Rowling. So I'm not going to dispute what she posted earlier today. But my source on his story is on the Warner Bros. side of the fence. And (though I'm not looking to stir up a hornet's nest here) WB doesn't always keep JK in the loop when it comes to things that it's thinking of doing with the Harry Potter franchise."

"Case in point: The "Fantastic Beast" films. Lionel Wigram (i.e., the producer of the first four Harry Potter movies who then went on to executive produce the final four) was the guy who originally came up with the idea of building a movie around Newt Scamander back in 2011 after "Deathly Hallows - Part II" was released. Warner Bros then pitched this idea to Rowling, who then went off and wrote the "Fantastic Beasts" screenplay.

"If you don't believe me, you can actually read about this in the official making-of book, "Inside the Magic: The Making of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them." Again, I don't mean to dispute what Jo posted (I've been a fan of the Potter books and films for almost 2 decades now). But there are two sides to this story.