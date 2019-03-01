TODAY |

'That's what we wanted you to see' - Lady Gaga explains intimate Oscars performance with co-star Bradley Cooper

Associated Press
Topics
Entertainment
Movies
North America
Music

It was acting, not love, when Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper sang a duet Monday at the 91st Academy Awards.

Gaga discussed the emotional performance of Shallow from their film A Star Is Born during an appearance today on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live. The duet led online posters to say the stars are in love.

The artist rolled her eyes and called social media "the toilet of the internet," saying it has hurt pop culture.

Gaga said, "Yes, people saw love and guess what, that's what we wanted you to see."

Gaga says it was a love song in a love story and they had "worked all week on that performance."

She said, "I guess we did a good job. Fooled ya!"

Gaga brought her Oscar for Shallow to the show.

Gaga joined Jimmy Kimmel Live to discuss their performance of Shallow from A Star is Born. Source: Associated Press
