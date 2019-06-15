'That's my brother' - Jennifer Aniston responds to co-star dating rumours

Jennifer Aniston believes 'Friends' fans dream about her dating David Schwimmer.

Actress Jennifer Aniston. Source: Associated Press

The 52-year-old actress - who played Rachel Green on the long-running sitcom - and David - who played Ross Geller - was baffled by recent rumours of them dating, but she knows that fans of the show would love for it to happen one day.

The Hollywood star - whose on-screen character dated Ross on 'Friends' - told 'Entertainment Tonight': "That was bizarre. I could not believe that, actually. Like, really? That’s my brother.

"But I understand it, though. It just shows you how hopeful people are for fantasies, for dreams to come true."

Jennifer and David, 54, previously admitted they both had a crush on their co-star during the early days of 'Friends'.

The actor said: "The first season, we ... I had a major crush on Jen."

And the actress added: "It was reciprocated. I remember saying one time to David, ‘It’s going to be such a bummer if the first time you and I actually kiss is on national television.’ And sure enough, it was.

The streamed reunion was delayed for a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Source: Associated Press

"We just channelled all of our adoration and love for each other into Ross and Rachel."

David subsequently likened the situation to "two ships passing".