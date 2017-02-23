'That's enough from you, this is my time' - Taika Waititi's tongue-in-cheek live cross put down to Julian Dennison
Breakfast
The filmmaker wasn't going to allow the young actor to steal his moment of glory on Breakfast this morning.
The filmmaker's wife, Chelsea Winstanley, accompanied by Hunt for the Wilderpeople actor Julian Dennison, collected the award on Waititi's behalf from Prime Minister Bill English in Auckland.
The filmmaker talks to Breakfast having been announced as New Zealander of the Year last night.
