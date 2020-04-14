TODAY |

'That's beautiful' - Hayley Holt shows the Breakfast crew her growing baby bump

Source:  1 NEWS

Hayley Holt joined the Breakfast team over Skype this morning to give the crew an update on how her and her baby have been holding up during the coronavirus lockdown. 

She talks about how her and baby are holding up during the coronavirus lockdown. Source: Breakfast

Hayley Holt has been isolating at her family farm north of Auckland.

She showed the team her growing baby bump.

The Breakfast host made the announcement on the show on January 22. Source: Breakfast

"That's beautiful," said John Campbell.

"He's been very active since Sunday, probably because we had a couple of Easter eggs," said Hayley.

Since the lockdown began Hayley has been taking it easy and getting much-needed sleep.

"So good to have a sleep in."

The TVNZ presenter is staying at her parents’ farm, unable to come in during the coronavirus crisis due to her pregnancy. Source: Breakfast


