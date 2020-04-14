'That's beautiful' - Hayley Holt shows the Breakfast crew her growing baby bump

Hayley Holt joined the Breakfast team over Skype this morning to give the crew an update on how her and her baby have been holding up during the coronavirus lockdown.

Hayley Holt has been isolating at her family farm north of Auckland.

She showed the team her growing baby bump.

"That's beautiful," said John Campbell.

"He's been very active since Sunday, probably because we had a couple of Easter eggs," said Hayley.

Since the lockdown began Hayley has been taking it easy and getting much-needed sleep.

"So good to have a sleep in."

