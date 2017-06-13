 

'Thank you for the love' - Kiwi Voice contestant Hoseah Partsch wows judges with spiritual version of dance classic

The Voice Australia contestant Hoseah Partsch has wowed judges with a spiritual rendition of a dance classic to survive another week on the singing show.

The Aucklander-turned-Melbournian sang a spiritual version of Roalla's anthem Everybody's Free (To Feel Good).
The Melbournian, who used to live in Auckland, is just 17 but has a voice far beyond his years, and belted out Everybody's Free (To Feel Good) by Rozalla.

Posting on Facebook afterwards, he thanked fans for keeping him on for another round.

"What just happened tonight?" he said.

"Honestly so grateful to be on The Voice for another week!

"Thank you to everyone who voted for me and kept me in their prayers! Thank you for the Love and Support and May God Bless everyone."

He also thanked the members of The Boys Choir of St. Mary's, who accompanied his performance, saying they were "AMAZINNGGGG".

