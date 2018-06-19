 

'Thank you for existing' - Celebrity tributes for rapper XXXTentacion after he was shot dead led by Kanye West

Associated Press

Tributes have poured in for troubled rapper-singer XXXTentacion who was shot and killed today in what police called an apparent robbery attempt in Florida.

The musician was shot and killed in Florida on June 18.
Source: Associated Press / last.fm-music - XXXtentacion

The 20-year-old rising star, whose real name is Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, was pronounced dead Monday evening (local time) at a Fort Lauderdale-area hospital, the Broward Sheriff's Office said. He was shot earlier outside a Deerfield Beach motorcycle dealership.

On Twitter, his peers expressed shock and sadness.

Kanye West said: "rest in peace ... I never told you how much you inspired me when you were here thank you for existing." Producer Diplo posted a photo of the two together and said, "Thanks for inspiring me." Travis Barker tweeted: "I'm at a loss for words... speechless #RIPXXXTentacion Loved collaborating with you. You were a true artist ..."

And J. Cole said, in part: "RIP X. Enormous talent and limitless potential and a strong desire to be a better person. God bless his family, friends and fans."

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker added:"I'm at a loss for words... speechless #RIPXXXTentacion Loved collaborating with you. You were a true artist ..."

Producer Diplo shared a photo with XXX, and wrote sombrely: "Thanks for inspiring me."

The entertainer, who sported dreadlocks and a number of facial tattoos, was a rising star and notched a No. 1 album in March with his sophomore effort "?'' and had a top 10 hit with "Sad!" but was facing trial on charges that he beat up his pregnant girlfriend.

XXXTentacion racked up huge streaming numbers — on Spotify, his "Sad!" had more than 270 million streams and was on its Top 50 chart this week in the United States and globally. He also has several songs that have been declared platinum, including "Changes," ''Roll in Peace" with fellow rapper Kodak Black and "Look at Me!"

In interview with XXL magazine, which named him an up-and-coming artist last year, the rapper cited Nirvana, the Notorious B.I.G. and Tupac Shakur among his musical influences.

"Obviously, I'm one of the greatest of this generation, the upcoming generation, as far as artistry. ... And I say that humbly," he said in a video interview with the outlet last year.

But much of his brief career had been mired in controversy. In 2016, he was arrested on charges including home invasion for a 2015 incident, and less than a month later was arrested on charges that he attacked his girlfriend, who was pregnant at the time, and was jailed, and later faced more charges including witness tampering.

Regarding a June 2017 attack at a San Diego concert, the following messages were posted on XXXTentacion's Twitter account: "security and venue set me up, I got sucker punched and knocked out, it is what it is."

A subsequent tweet said," ''next time make sure you kill me so I can't talk (expletive)."

He was released from jail on house arrest late last year and was released from house arrest earlier this year to allow him to tour.

