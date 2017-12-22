 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Entertainment


'Thank you for educating me' - Lorde acknowledges Israel concert criticism, considering options

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Lorde has revealed she is "considering all options" surrounding her scheduled concert in Israel after receiving backlash over the intended tour stop. 

Lorde came under fire this week for announcing her first concert in Tel Aviv in Israel on June 5, 2018.

Lorde came under fire this week for announcing her first concert in Tel Aviv in Israel on June 5, 2018.

Source: Getty/AP

Replying to a Twitter user, who incorporated a link to an open letter written for The Spinoff, Lorde stated views over her concert have been "noted". 

"Been speaking with many people about this and considering all options," the Kiwi pop sensation tweeted. 

"Thank you for educating me, I am learning all the time too."

Lorde came under fire this week for announcing her first concert in Tel Aviv in Israel on June 5, 2018. 

Jewish New Zealander Justine Sachs and Palestinian New Zealander Nadia Abu-Shanab co wrote the article together and listed reasons as to why Lorde shouldn't perform in Tel Aviv. 

"In this context, a performance in Israel sends the wrong message. Playing in Tel Aviv will be seen as giving support to the policies of the Israeli government, even if you make no comment on the political situation."

Ella Yelich-O'Connor, better known as Lorde, with her six Tui Awards at the Vodafone New Zealand Music Awards 2017.

Ella Yelich-O'Connor, better known as Lorde, with her six Tui Awards at the Vodafone New Zealand Music Awards 2017.

Source: Luke Appleby/1 NEWS

Several twitter users commented under her Tweet sending messages of support while others continued to condemn her concert announcement. 

"I respect Ella's wise unproblematic approach of being open to cancel and clarifying that she's young and doesn't know everything so she's open to be educated and could go either way, but I assumed she was strongly for going to Israel considering she announced the date," Twitter user Breet Werner said. 

Linda Robinson tweeted, "Thank you Lorde, for listening."

Meanwhile Avital commented saying, "Ella, please don't cancel the concert! Think about your fans in Israel! It's not our fault that we were born into this complex situation.. we are just normal people that love music and appreciate your talent. Canceling the show won't change anything."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

02:12
1

Auckland taxi driver killed in early morning crash was the 'best father there ever was'

2
Police car generic.

One dead after car hits tree in Hanmer Springs crash

00:19
3
Dave Berry said a welfare centre has been set up to look after those people who lost their home in the Rolleston blaze today.

Firefighter says 'gut-wrenching' to lose homes right before Christmas, after huge blaze near Christchurch

00:18
4
He then swam to a nearby boat to be rescued.

Watch: US pilot has lucky escape after plane loses power and crashes into the water at Miami Beach


5
The airline has won over 60 international awards in the last seven years.

Air New Zealand to experiment with translation technology in global first

In this photo released by Kensington Palace on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017, Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pose for one of two official engagement photos, at Frogmore House, in Windsor, England. (Alexi Lubomirski via AP)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle release intimate engagement photos

The couple will be married May 19 at Windsor Castle's St. George's Chapel.

Watch: Moment driver at the centre of horrific Melbourne incident arrested, as police say 'it was a deliberate act'

There are 14 people injured, with several of them in a critical condition, after a car ploughed into pedestrians at a tram stop.

02:05
Labour's Stuart Nash has signalled his government is committed to reinstating some, or all, of the 111 road safety police removed by National.

Police Minister on summer road safety blitz: 'You will see an increased police presence'

Stuart Nash says he is committed to reinstating some, or all, road police he says were cut by National.

01:52
An environmental group is considering legal action over the construction consent as well.

Legal action looms over Te Mata Peak walking track as angry iwi say sacred hillside 'scribbled on'

Hawke's Bay iwi say they weren't consulted over a 2.4km walking track carved into a sacred peak.

Jacinda Ardern humorously reflects on her amazing year - 'if you're the deputy to Andrew Little, possibly run for the hills!’

The PM shared her thoughts during an adjournment speech to Parliament today.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 