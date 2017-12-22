'Thank you for educating me' - Lorde acknowledges Israel concert criticism, considering options

Lorde has revealed she is "considering all options" surrounding her scheduled concert in Israel after receiving backlash over the intended tour stop.

Lorde came under fire this week for announcing her first concert in Tel Aviv in Israel on June 5, 2018. Source: Getty/AP

Replying to a Twitter user, who incorporated a link to an open letter written for The Spinoff, Lorde stated views over her concert have been "noted".

"Been speaking with many people about this and considering all options," the Kiwi pop sensation tweeted.

"Thank you for educating me, I am learning all the time too."

Lorde came under fire this week for announcing her first concert in Tel Aviv in Israel on June 5, 2018.

Jewish New Zealander Justine Sachs and Palestinian New Zealander Nadia Abu-Shanab co wrote the article together and listed reasons as to why Lorde shouldn't perform in Tel Aviv.

"In this context, a performance in Israel sends the wrong message. Playing in Tel Aviv will be seen as giving support to the policies of the Israeli government, even if you make no comment on the political situation."

Ella Yelich-O'Connor, better known as Lorde, with her six Tui Awards at the Vodafone New Zealand Music Awards 2017. Source: Luke Appleby/1 NEWS

Several twitter users commented under her Tweet sending messages of support while others continued to condemn her concert announcement.

"I respect Ella's wise unproblematic approach of being open to cancel and clarifying that she's young and doesn't know everything so she's open to be educated and could go either way, but I assumed she was strongly for going to Israel considering she announced the date," Twitter user Breet Werner said.

Linda Robinson tweeted, "Thank you Lorde, for listening."