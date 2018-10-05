Temuera Morrison to play famed bounty hunter Boba Fett in The Mandalorian

Temuera Morrison is returning to a galaxy, far, far, away to play Boba Fett in season two of The Mandalorian.

The first official picture from new Star Wars TV show The Mandalorian. Source: Disney

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Morrison will don the bounty hunter's famous mantle after playing his father Jango Fett in the Star Wars prequel movies.

Many had speculated Boba Fett would appear in the Disney+ series after an unknown figure was teased in season one episode The Gunslinger.

Season two of The Mandalorian is due to premiere in October this year.

Earlier this week Temuera Morrison offered his congratulations to Kiwi director Taika Waititi after it was announced he will helm a full length Star Wars film.

Temuera Morrison, left, and Taika Waititi. Source: 1 NEWS

"I wasn't really surprised because I think there's been a little bit of talk about this for quite some time," Mr Morrison said.

"Taika's obviously been maturing as this wonderful director - he's very popular in Hollywood and I know this from a personal point of view, because when I went in to do Aquaman, we followed things like Thor - the crew were talking about Taika and how wonderful he was to work with."

"He just has this wonderful sense of humour that seems to be igniting a lot of the producers in Hollywood.