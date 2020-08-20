TODAY |

Teeks cops nod from Vogue as one of NZ's 'most promising' acts

Source:  1 NEWS

Māori singer-songwriter Teeks has made a big splash on the world stage after Vogue picked up his new music video. 

The fashion magazine described the soul singer as "one of the country's most promising talents". 

"His voice, deep and smooth as butter, has caused some to dub him the male Adele."

Vogue got an exclusive first look at the music video for his song Without You. 

Teeks, whose real name is Te Karehana Gardiner-Toi, filmed the video in his hometown Hokianga, Northland. 

His critically acclaimed 2017 EP Grapefruit Skies earned the singer a Vodafone Music Award for Best Māori Artist. 

