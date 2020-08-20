Teeks cops nod from Vogue as one of NZ's 'most promising' acts

Māori singer-songwriter Teeks has made a big splash on the world stage after Vogue picked up his new music video.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The fashion magazine described the soul singer as "one of the country's most promising talents".

"His voice, deep and smooth as butter, has caused some to dub him the male Adele."

Vogue got an exclusive first look at the music video for his song Without You.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Teeks, whose real name is Te Karehana Gardiner-Toi, filmed the video in his hometown Hokianga, Northland.