Te reo thrash metal band Alien Weaponry teases 'killer stuff', including jazz, on upcoming album

Thrash metal band Alien Weaponry has become a worldwide phenomenon, and the three lads from Waipū are teasing "killer stuff" to come on their second album.

The Kiwi band are heading the Auckland Fringe Festival on Saturday at Auckland Town Hall.

Two weeks ago they were playing the Tuki Festival in Wānaka but other than that, the band say they haven't played New Zealand in "a long time", after an extensive Europe tour.

While chatting to John Campbell on TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning, the trio said it's hard to believe their te reo songs have become so popular around the world.

"It's honestly pretty overwhelmingly crazy. Those people can't speak English and they've taken their time to go in and learn our Māori lyrics," lead vocalist and guitarist Lewis de Jong says.

Their first album, Tū, was released in 2018 and the follow-up album has been hotly anticipated.

Drummer Henry de Jong says they've got "some killer stuff" prepared already.

"Obviously we're still writing. Right now we do have some studio time booked in, we're looking for producers to come in," he says.

There'll be more te reo and more head-banging hits, but they're also looking at mixing things up a bit.

"I think we're trying to bring in some new elements as well as bringing in some new stuff," Lewis says.

"Spice up the recipe, but don't change it."

As for what kind of stuff to expect, inspiration strikes in the most unusual places.

"I like incorporating jazz stuff with my drumming," Henry says.

"The more you can fit in there, the more interesting it'll become."