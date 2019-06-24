Te reo metal band Alien Weaponry win album of the decade in Finland

Te Reo Māori heavy metal band Alien Weaponry has been voted to have released the best album of the decade by a music magazine in Finland.

The Northland band’s debut album, Tū, beat European metal heavyweights Nightwish, Ghost and Gojira, and US giants Metallica to take home the top spot by readers of Finnish music publication Tuonela Magazine.



"We knew we had a bit of a following in Scandinavia, but this is insane," Alien Weaponry drummer Henry de Jong said in a statement.



Tū received widespread acclaim worldwide following its release, having also made album of the decade lists in the UK and the US.



The group made headlines around the world earlier this year when over 7000 Danish fans greeted the band with a haka at the Copenhell music festival in Copenhagen.

Alien Weaponry have just returned to New Zealand after a two-year tour which saw them perform at Wacken Open Air in Germany, Download in the UK and Hellfest in France. The band also played club and arena shows across Europe with Anthrax and Slayer, and joined Ozzy Osborne's guitarist Zakk Wylde for a tour of the US with his band Black Label Society.

"We are stoked to be here for the summer and can’t wait to finally be in front of our home crowd,” singer Lewis de Jong said.

