Taylor Swift tackles manspreading, public urination in self-directed The Man music video

Superstar Taylor Swift has well and truly proven that if she were a man, she would indeed be The Man.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Her new music video was released at around 1am today (NZT), showing off both her acting and directorial chops.

The Man is the latest single from her 2019 album Lover.

As the end credits happily display, The Man was directed by, written by, owned by, and starred Taylor Swift (with Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson contributing as the voice of 'The Man').

Swift is completely unrecognisable in the video thanks to the efforts of a very skilled make-up team.

Complete with a beard and fuzzy eyebrows, Swift roams the world as a man - complete with manspreading on a train, ignoring the uncomfortable women around him, and urinating in public.

In another scene, taking his daughter to the park is enough to win The Man accolades as the "world's greatest dad", surrounded by a crowd of adoring people.

Swift/The Man also gets to party on a boat with a ton of bikini-clad models and do some body shots with another attractive, skimpily clad woman, while crowing about "getting bitches and models".

Her father cameos as a tennis umpire as Swift throws a true tennis temper tantrum, breaking a racquet.

Depending on who you ask, it's either a dig at Serena Williams or referencing Nick Kyrgios, Benoit Paire, Andy Murray, Roger Federer, or John McEnroe.

Finally, Swift appears as herself, music video director - kind of.

When a nervous-looking The Man asks if his acting was okay, she suggests he try and look a bit sexier.

The music video also tackles some more specific issues Swift is battling, including the war over her original master tracks.

While urinating at a train station, graffiti can be seen with the titles of all of her previous albums, alongside a poster reading: "MISSING. If found return to Taylor Swift".

Another sign pictured shows "no scooters", combining to form a nod towards her music-industry feud with Scooter Braun, after his purchase of her original label Big Machine.

Following the video's release, Swift revealed she spent between four and six hours in the make-up chair every day for her transformation into The Man.

She also thanked producer Jil Hardin, assistant director Joe 'Oz' Osborne, DP/cinematography Rodrigo Prieto and set designer Ethan Tobman.