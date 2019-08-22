TODAY |

Taylor Swift says she plans to re-record her songs' masters

Associated Press
Taylor Swift plans to re-record her songs after her catalogue was purchased by popular music manager Scooter Braun.

CBS Sunday Morning previewed some of its pre-taped interview with Swift today. The reporter asks Swift if she would consider re-recording her songs in order to own the new versions, and Swift said, "Oh yeah." When asked if that was the plan, Swift replied with: "Yeah, absolutely."

In late June, Braun's Ithaca Holdings announced that it had acquired Big Machine Label Group, which was led by Scott Borchetta and home to Swift's first six albums, including the Grammy winners for album of the year, 2008's Fearless and 2014's 1989.

Swift said last November that she signed with Universal Music Group instead of staying at Big Machine because she knew that re-signing would only result in her not owning her future work.

Braun manages Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande.


Taylor Swift accepts the Icon award at the Teen Choice Awards in Hermosa Beach, California. Source: Associated Press
