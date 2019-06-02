Taylor Swift releases new song targeting homophobes

Taylor Swift's latest song has a new target: homophobes.

Coinciding with the announcement of her seventh album, Lover, the pop star on Thursday released a new tune called You Need to Calm Down, where she addresses her own haters but also calls out those who attack the LGBTQ community.

At one point on the beat-laden track, Swift sings: "And control your urges to scream about all the people you hate/'Cause shade never made anybody less gay."

At another point she sings: "You need to just stop, like can you just not step on his gown?"

You Need to Calm Down is the second single from Lover, to be released on Aug. 23. The song is the follow-up to ME!, which featured Brendon Urie of Panic! at the Disco and peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Swift also released a colourful lyric video to match the new song on YouTube today— appropriately during Pride Month. A music video will be released Tuesday.

On You Need to Calm Down, Swift even references the gay rights organisation GLAAD when she sings, "Why are you mad when you could be GLAAD?/Sunshine on the street at the parade/But you would rather be in the dark ages/Making that sign must've taken all night."