TODAY |

Taylor Swift to release surprise new album today

Source:  Associated Press

While in Covid-19 isolation, Taylor Swift has created a new album and is releasing it this afternoon.

Taylor Swift and the cover for her new album, Folklore. Source: Associated Press

The pop star made the surprise announcement today on Instagram. 

Folklore, her eighth record, comes less than a year after she dropped Lover.

"Most of the things I had planned this summer didn't end up happening, but there is something I hadn't planned on that DID happen. And that thing is my 8th studio album, folklore. Surprise," she wrote. 

"Tonight at midnight (4pm NZT) I'll be releasing my entire brand new album of songs I've poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into. I wrote and recorded this music in isolation."

Swift says the standard edition will include 16 tracks and the album will feature Bon Iver, Aaron Dessner of The National and frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The rain hasn't dampened the moon. Source: 1 NEWS

"Before this year I probably would've overthought when to release this music at the 'perfect' time, but the times we're living in keep reminding me that nothing is guaranteed. My gut is telling me that if you make something you love, you should just put it out into the world. That's the side of uncertainty I can get on board with," Swift wrote.

She also said that the music video for the song Cardigan will premiere at 4pm NZT. She says because of the coronavirus pandemic, they took extra safety precautions while filming.

"The entire shoot was overseen by a medical inspector, everyone wore masks, stayed away from each other, and I even did my own hair, makeup, and styling," Swift wrote, ending the post with a laughing emoji.

Entertainment
Music
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
One dead, two hospitalised with listeria in Tauranga
2
Billionaire US gaming tycoon Gabe Newell sets up event to thank NZ for having him during Covid-19
3
Space industry training on offer as Rocket Lab launches apprenticeship scheme
4
Tokoroa car crash that killed two prominent Chinese dissidents could be 'sabotage' - academic
5
Peters told to 'move with the times' after telling National MP to 'keep shouting lady'
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE
02:18

Watch: Jeremy Wells gives his unique take on NZ's salacious political scandals
02:32

Amber Heard tells London court Johnny Depp tried to throw her sister down stairs
02:06

Young punk music enthusiast starts global magazine during lockdown

Replica boat from 1970s blockbuster Jaws to make reappearance - this time to help sharks