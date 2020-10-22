Taylor Swift presents country music breakthrough award 13 years after she won the prize

Taylor Swift returned for the CMT Awards today to give back.

The pop star, who won breakthrough video of the year 13 years ago at the CMT Awards, presented the 2020 award to Gabby Barrett, for her song I Hope. It's been a No. 1 hit across both country and pop charts this year.

Barrett, who pretended to hold an imaginary award in her hand, thanked the fans.

Old Dominion won group video of the year for One Man Band, while Chris Young won CMT performance of the year for his song Drowning.

Not all the performances were shot in Nashville. Country superstar Shania Twain performed Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under, a classic from her breakthrough 1995 album, from inside a Charlie Chaplin museum in Switzerland. Twain, in a leopard print top and sequined pants, danced and sang alongside mannequins dressed to look like the famous silent film comedian and actor.

Luke Bryan won male video of the year for One Margarita, while country duo Dan + Shay won for duo video of the year for their song I Should Probably Go To Bed.

The show's cross genre's performances included Jimmie Allen and Noah Cyrus and Kelsea Ballerini with pop star Halsey.

The fan-voted awards show had a new category, quarantine video of the year, that highlighted country artists who got creative with music videos and songs during the pandemic. Singer Granger Smith won for his on-the-nose music video called Don't Cough On Me!