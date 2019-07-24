TODAY |

Taylor Swift lives in constant fear of her stalkers

Bang Showbiz
Taylor Swift has revealed that she tries not to let people know which of her homes she is staying at as she lives in fear of her stalkers.

The 29-year-old singer was asked about splitting her time between residences in Nashville, New York, Rhode Island and London and admitted that she tries not to let people know where she is because stalkers have shown up to her houses armed with weapons.

Speaking on CBS Sunday Morning, Taylor said: "Since my addresses are on the internet, I try not to say where I am, because people show up, dudes that think we have an imaginary marriage. I've had stalkers show up to my houses, armed."

Taylor previously revealed that she carries stab bandages with her at all times, because of her fear of stalkers.

She told US Elle: "My fear of violence has continued into my personal life. I carry QuikClot army grade bandage dressing, which is for gunshot or stab wounds.

"You get enough stalkers trying to break into your house and you kind of start prepping for bad things."

In April 2019, Roger Alvarado reached a plea deal in which he accepted a charge of criminal contempt and agreed to abide by an order of protection in exchange for two to four years in prison, after trying to break in to Taylor's house.

In 2017, Mohammed Jaffar was arrested for stalking and burglary after having allegedly followed the Bad Blood hitmaker for months.

Another of the singer's alleged stalkers, Frank Andrew Hoover, was sentenced to 10 years probation in 2018 after he was accused of threatening to kill the singer.

Taylor Swift performs at Amazon Music's Prime Day concert on July 10, 2019, in New York. Source: Associated Press
