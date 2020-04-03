TODAY |

Taylor Swift donates to Nashville record store forced to close by coronavirus

Source:  Associated Press

Pop superstar Taylor Swift is helping out a Nashville record store closed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Taylor Swift. Source: Associated Press

Grimey's co-owner Doyle Davis said the store got a call last week from Taylor Swift's publicist asking how Swift could help.

It was the just after Nashville's mayor issued a stay-at-home order and Davis was sending all the employees home.

The store, which also serves as a small concert venue, has been a Nashville fixture for 20 years which worked closely with local record labels and many up-and-coming artists.

Taylor Swift's donation will provide direct relief to the store's 10 full time employees and three months of the health care costs for the store's group insurance plan.

“It was completely out of the blue,” Davis said. “It gives me a sense of security, knowing we are solid. ...Now I know my people are taken care of."

Davis said he's never seen Taylor Swift in the store but her publicist assured him she has purchased records there.

