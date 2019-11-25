TODAY |

Taylor Swift donates $46,000 to migrant student in UK

Source:  Bang Showbiz

Taylor Swift has donated £23,000, (NZ$46,000) to a fan for her university expenses.

Source: 1 NEWS

Vitoria Mario, 18, dreamed of going to study Mathematics at the University of Warwick but feared she wouldn't be able to raise the money to accept her place at the prestigious university and had been asking for help through GoFundMe.

On her page, she explained: "I am a young Black 18 year old with a dream," she explained. "I have received a conditional offer to study Mathematics (MMath) at the prestigious University of Warwick ... However, I am still in a position of uncertainty as I may not be able to attend university due to my circumstances. I have lived in the U.K. for 4 years now, after migrating from Portugal to live with family in Tottenham. The socio-economic barriers of not being eligible for maintenance loans/grants is due not only to not having 'Home' status, but also because my family are low income, and unable to help me self-fund through university. Sadly, my father has passed away, and my mother remains in Portugal."

And Taylor admitted she was "so inspired" by Vitoria's "drive and dedication" and made no hesitation in "turning her dreams into a reality".

She shared: "Vitoria, I came across your story online and am so inspired by your drive and dedication to turning your dreams into reality. I want to gift you the rest of your goal amount. Good luck with everything you do! Love, Taylor."

