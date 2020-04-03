Taylor Swift donates $18,000 to two struggling mums in the US

Taylor Swift has donated NZ$18,000 each to two single mums in the US.

Taylor Swift. Source: Associated Press

The 'cardigan' hitmaker paid out the sum of money to a woman called Nikki Cornwell, after she revealed to the Washington Post that she was $5600 behind on rent and feared she could be evicted.

Writing on Nikki's GoFundMe page, Taylor shared: "Nikki, I read about you in the Washington Post and thought it was really brave of you to share your story. I'm so sorry for everything you've had to go through this year and wanted to send you this gift, from one Nashville girl to another. Love, Taylor."

And Taylor also donated the same amount to mum Shelbie Selewski.

On her donation page, the singer wrote: "Shelbie, I'm sending you this gift after reading about you in the Washington Post. No one should have to feel the kind of stress that's been put on you. I hope you and your beautiful family have a great holiday season. Love, Taylor."

Taylor considers '13' to be her favourite and lucky number, having been born on December 13, 1989. The donations amount to US$13,000.

Thanks to Taylor's donations, both women have well exceeded their original goals $5000 and $11,000 respectively.

However, it is not the first time Taylor has made a generous donation.

She recently donated $43,500 to a fan for her university expenses.

Taylor admitted she was "so inspired" by Vitoria's "drive and dedication" and made no hesitation in "turning her dreams into a reality".