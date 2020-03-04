Taylor Swift donates $1 million to Tennessee tornado relief

Taylor Swift has donated US$1 million to the Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund amid the devastating tornado that tore through the area this week.

Taylor Swift performs at Amazon Music's Prime Day concert on July 10, 2019, in New York. Source: Associated Press

The 30-year-old singer - who moved to Tennessee when she was a child and considers the state her home - has donated the whopping amount to help those affected by the tornado that swept through Nashville and Middle Tennessee on Wednesday.

Writing on her Instagram Story, Taylor said: "Nashville is my home and the fact that so many people have lost their homes and so much more in Middle Tennessee is devastating to me.

"I've made a donation to the Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund. If you'd like to do the same, swipe up."

The 'Man' singer included a link to to the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, which set up the Emergency Response Fund.

And whilst Taylor didn't specify the amount she donated on her social media post, her spokesperson Tree Paine told USA Today she had donated $1 million.

According to the foundation, the fund's grants will go to nonprofits helping out victims of the storm with services for both immediate and long term needs.

The foundation said in a statement: "Our work helps free nonprofits up to concentrate on delivering vital services while we 'connect generosity with need' and our community sets out to rebuild lives."

Whilst Ellen Lehman, president of The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, said: "We know when disasters strike, there are no quick fixes. We need to support the affected communities and the nonprofits on the ground helping victims and addressing their needs."

Meanwhile, Taylor's donation comes after she previously took to Twitter to send her "love and prayers" to those involved in the tornado, which has claimed the lives of at least 24 people.