Taylor Swift calls out 'deeply sexist' joke in new Netflix show

Pop star Taylor Swift is firing back at Netflix's new series for its "lazy, deeply sexist joke" about her love life.

Taylor Swift 'Reputation' Stadium Tour at AT&T Stadium on October 6, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. Source: Getty

The musician, who recorded and released two albums amid the Covid-19 pandemic last year, shared a screenshot of the comment from Ginny & Georgia today.

"You go through men faster than Taylor Swift," a character comments in the Netflix show.

Criticising the comment on social media, Swift said it was "degrading".

"Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back," the Willow hitmaker wrote.

"How about we stop degrading hard working women by defining this horse s*** as FuNnY."

Swift had worked with Netflix over the last several years for a documentary following her life, released last year titled Miss Americana.

"Also, @netflix after Miss Americana this outfit doesn’t look cute on you," Swift said with a broken-heart emoji.

"Happy Women’s History Month I guess."

Netflix has yet to publicly respond to the comments.

It's not the first time Swift has fired back at sexism she's faced.

In 2019, she told Vogue of the double-standard she faced when writing her music.

"People would act like it [songwriting] was a weapon I was using. Like a cheap dirty trick,” she said.

"'Be careful, bro, she’ll write a song about you. Don’t stand near her.' First of all, that’s not how it works.

"Second of all, find me a time when they say that about a male artist: 'Be careful, girl, he’ll use his experience with you to get ― God forbid ― inspiration to make art'.”

Swift is expected to release yet another album next month, a rerecording of her award-winning 2008 album Fearless.