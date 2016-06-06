 

Taylor Swift awarded five-year restraining order against knife-wielding stalker

Taylor Swift has been awarded a five-year restraining order against her knife-wielding stalker Julius Sandrock

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift

The 28-year-old singer was left terrified after Julius Sandrock was arrested in April for allegedly attempting to break into her Beverly Hills home - which she was not staying in at the time - wearing a mask and rubber gloves.

Police at the time allegedly came across "empty gun holster, live rounds of .380 'Fiocchi' ammunition, latex gloves, black gloves, a knife, multiple masks 'similar to the ones painters use', a black half-face mask, one 9mm ammunition round, an empty box of .22 caliber ammunition and black rope", inside his car, and it was said he was in possession of prescription drugs including opiods, oxycodone and the anti-depressant, fluoxetine.

Now, according to The Blast, the 'Shake It Off' hitmaker can rest easy as a judge has handed her a five-year restraining order to keep Julius at least 100 yards away from her at all times.

Julius had previously been ordered to stay 500 yards away from Taylor in a temporary restraining order that was filed earlier this year, but on Thursday a more permanent document was put in place.

The news comes just one month after another of the 'Look What You Made Me Do' singer's alleged stalkers was sentenced to six months in jail.

Mohammed Jaffar was arrested for burglary, stalking and trespassing after he entered her New York apartment building in March 2017, and in May this year, faced a sentence of half a year in prison.

In addition to his six months jail sentence, he has also been sentenced to five years on probation, where he has to continue mental health treatment in Michigan.

After Mohammed's arrest in 2017, he was held on $US20,000 bail and the judge signed off on an order of protection against him.

According to the criminal complaint obtained by the publication, Mohammed allegedly wanted to meet with the singer and had previously tried to get in touch with her on multiple occasions.

