Taylor Swift announces re-recording underway as masters resold without her knowledge

Taylor Swift claims Scooter Braun wouldn't allow the people who purchased her masters to contact her before the sale went through.

Taylor Swift 'Reputation' Stadium Tour at AT&T Stadium on October 6, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. Source: Getty

A private company has reportedly spent NZ$434 million on the Lover hitmaker's master recordings. They were originally bought from Big Machine Label Group earlier this year by Scooter's Ithaca Holdings LLC.

In an open statement to her fans, she wrote: "A few weeks ago my team received a letter from a private equity company called Shamrock Holdings, letting us know that they had bought 100% of my music, videos, and album art from Scooter Braun. This was the second time my music has been sold without my knowledge. The letter told me that they wanted to reach out before the sale to let me know, but that Scooter Braun had required that they make no contact with me or my team, or the deal would be off."

And Taylor promised her fans she has "plenty of surprises" in store.

She added: "I have recently begun re-recording my older music and it has already proven to be both exciting and creatively fulfilling. I have plenty of surprises in store. I want to thank you guys for supporting me through this ongoing saga, and I can't wait for you to hear what I've been dreaming up."

Meanwhile, Taylor claimed at the time of the initial purchase that she had never been given the opportunity to buy her own music herself, saying she was “denied” the chance to own her own recordings.