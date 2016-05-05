'Taylor Swift is an amazing woman' - Tom Hiddleston gushes about ex, speaks about scorned t-shirt

Tom Hiddleston had "the best time" with Taylor Swift.

The 35-year-old actor briefly dated the Bad Blood hitmaker last summer and though they weren't together for long, the Thor star will always cherish his dates with the "kind and lovely" singer.

He told GQ magazine: "Taylor Swift is an amazing woman. She's generous and kind and lovely, and we had the best time."

It was Taylor's Fourth of July party at her Rhode Island home which saw Tom get mocked on social media for hanging out with her close pals wearing an 'I heart T.S' tank top.

But the Crimson Peak star couldn't believe that the "joke" garment turned into such an online sensation.

Speaking about how he came to wear the top, Tom explained: "The truth is, it was the Fourth of July and a public holiday and we were playing a game and I slipped and hurt my back. And I wanted to protect the graze from the sun and said, 'Does anyone have a T-shirt?' And one of her friends said, 'I've got this' and we all laughed about it. It was a joke. I have to be so psychologically strong about not letting other people's interpretations about my life affect my life.

"I was just surprised that it got so much attention. The tank top became an emblem of this thing."

Taylor and Tom - who were branded 'HiddleSwift' - travelled to Rhode Island, Nashville, Italy, Australia and the UK during their time together but their whirlwind romance is something which Tom revealed he has "no regrets".

He gushed: "I only know the woman I met. She's incredible. A relationship in the limelight... A relationship always takes work. A relationship in the limelight takes work. And it's not just the limelight. It's everything else. So we decided to go out for dinner, we decided to travel.