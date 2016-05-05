 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Entertainment


'Taylor Swift is an amazing woman' - Tom Hiddleston gushes about ex, speaks about scorned t-shirt

share

Source:

Bang Showbiz

Tom Hiddleston had "the best time" with Taylor Swift.

The famous pair showed off their skills on the dance floor during the fashion world's biggest party.
Source: Instagram/carlossouza1311

The 35-year-old actor briefly dated the Bad Blood hitmaker last summer and though they weren't together for long, the Thor star will always cherish his dates with the "kind and lovely" singer.

He told GQ magazine: "Taylor Swift is an amazing woman. She's generous and kind and lovely, and we had the best time."

It was Taylor's Fourth of July party at her Rhode Island home which saw Tom get mocked on social media for hanging out with her close pals wearing an 'I heart T.S' tank top.

But the Crimson Peak star couldn't believe that the "joke" garment turned into such an online sensation.

Speaking about how he came to wear the top, Tom explained: "The truth is, it was the Fourth of July and a public holiday and we were playing a game and I slipped and hurt my back. And I wanted to protect the graze from the sun and said, 'Does anyone have a T-shirt?' And one of her friends said, 'I've got this' and we all laughed about it. It was a joke. I have to be so psychologically strong about not letting other people's interpretations about my life affect my life.

The singer and actor have been all over each other like white on rice, says Tim Wilson.
Source: Seven Sharp

"I was just surprised that it got so much attention. The tank top became an emblem of this thing."

Taylor and Tom - who were branded 'HiddleSwift' - travelled to Rhode Island, Nashville, Italy, Australia and the UK during their time together but their whirlwind romance is something which Tom revealed he has "no regrets".

He gushed: "I only know the woman I met. She's incredible. A relationship in the limelight... A relationship always takes work. A relationship in the limelight takes work. And it's not just the limelight. It's everything else. So we decided to go out for dinner, we decided to travel.

"Because you have to fight for love. You can't live in fear of what people might say. You know, you have to be true to yourself."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:50
1
Clinton Finn posted numerous videos on You Tube as he pursued a rap career in California.

Former classmate of Auckland Grammar boy charged with first degree murder in US say he was 'easily led astray'

2
Tara Palmer Tomkinson and Prince Charles in 2013

Prince Charles 'deeply saddened' by death of goddaughter and socialite Tara Palmer Tomkinson


00:20
3
All Blacks stars busted out their best dance moves in the latest Super Rugby promotional video.

Watch: Julian Savea steals spotlight with slick moonwalk in Parris Goebel's promo

00:29
4
Kaycee Oxendine says the woman breastfed her lactose intolerant three-month-old son, despite being told not to.

Video: Childcare teacher fired for breastfeeding lactose intolerant boy without permission from his mum

01:50
5
Matt Watson was fed up at seeing fish heads scattered across beaches, so he did something about it.

Fishing celebrity Matt Watson's waste-reducing fish head app attracts thousands of users

04:21
Matty and Brodie Kane decided to test whether theme parks helped you lose weight.

Watch: Petrified Matty McLean's hilarious reaction on Rainbow's End ride, but don't worry, 'we're getting so skinny!'

Matty and Brodie Kane decided to test whether theme parks helped you lose weight.

03:44

Matty McLean and Brodie Kane ambitiously try to lose weight at Rainbow's End

The Breakfast duo tested the theory of theme park weightloss.

03:49
New research from Poland sheds light on the many different stresses which can be induced by motherhood.

'Baby Brain' or real issue? Seven Sharp looks at stress among pregnant women

New research from Poland sheds light on the many different stresses which can be induced by motherhood.

01:47
More than 300 athletes from 31 countries have descended on Southland for the championships which started today.

Corporate boxes, thousands of fans and lots of sheep - Invercargill puts on a show for world shearing champs

More than 300 athletes from 31 countries have descended on Southland for the championships which started today.

02:31
The accused spent time with three All Blacks at the Guns N' Roses concert in Auckland on Saturday.

Bodyguard to the rich and famous - we reveal more about the man charged over All Blacks' hotel bugging case

The accused spent time with three All Blacks at the Guns N' Roses concert in Auckland on Saturday.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ